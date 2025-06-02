WENDAKE, QC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the process surrounding Bill 97, An Act Mainly to Modernize the Forest Regime, the Chiefs will table a political notice on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. in the Pauline-Marois Room at the Assemblée nationale du Québec (1045, rue des Parlementaires, Québec). The Chiefs will express their concerns about the bill that is currently before the legislature, and emphasize that their ancestral rights are non-negotiable, especially when a bill directly affects the territories of their First Nations and the cultural practices of their members.

The Chiefs and their attendants will be available just outside the room at the end of the hearing for questions and interviews.

Regarding the AFNQL:

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador. For more information, visit its website at www.apnql.com.

