UASHAT MAK MANI-UTENAM, NITASSINAN, QC, Feb. 18, 2025 Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM), the Government of Uashat mak Mani-utenam, officially adopts its Tshisheuatishitau Act, regaining its full autonomy in child and family services.

This Act, drafted by the community and for the community, marks a historic and decisive milestone in the affirmation of the Innu of Uashat mak Mani-utenam's inherent right to self-determination. The Act is scheduled to come into force in the fall of 2025,

In practical terms, the Tshisheuatishitau Act withdraws all members of Uashat mak Mani-utenam residing in the Côte-Nord administrative region from the application of Quebec's Youth Protection Act, and guarantees that decisions concerning the well-being of our children will be made by and for our families, in accordance with our customs and traditions, and in our language.

This unique model of governance, focused on prevention and caring, reflects our values and traditions and is the result of more than 10 years of work, consultation and collective reflection. By focusing on prevention, the Tshisheuatishitau Act will enable us to respond adequately to the needs of our children and families by placing them at the heart of all decisions that concern them.

Chief Mike McKenzie says: "Through the adoption of the Tshisheuatishitau Act, we are asserting our right and responsibility to take charge of the future of our children and families, to preserve our culture, and to build a model that resembles us for the good of our future generations".

"This Act is also a healing tool after decades of trauma related to a colonial approach towards youth protection," continues Chief Mckenzie.

Tshisheuatishitau Act process begins

Officially adopted today, the Tshisheuatishitau Act is scheduled to come into force in the fall of 2025. Several steps must be taken before it comes into force, including the negotiation of a Coordination Agreement with the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec to ensure an efficient transition of files. The recruitment of personnel for the application of our Act will also have to take place.

SOURCE Innu Takuaikan Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam (ITUM)

Julianne Gagnon, cell: 418-719-0786, [email protected]