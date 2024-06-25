UNVEILING A LEGACY: J.P. Wiser's Launches 42-Year-Old Whisky as Part of Their Decades Series Release

At the heart of this series is J.P. Wiser's 42-Year-Old, the pinnacle release and the oldest age statement ever produced by J.P. Wiser's. Distilled in 1982, this liquid was put into barrels during a turning point for Canadian Whisky as the industry was in a depression and founder J.P. Wiser was moving their distillery to Windsor, Ontario where it now lays on the banks of the Detroit River creating new flavour notes from its unique climate.

"This extraordinary whisky is a celebration of craftsmanship and the pursuit of perfection. We are thrilled to introduce the J.P. Wiser's 42-Year-Old as the inaugural release of 'The Decades Series,'" said Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at J.P. Wiser's. "Every aspect of this creation embodies the artistry and tradition that defines J.P. Wiser's."

Aged for an impressive 42 years, this whisky has matured in a combination of Speyside Single Malt Casks, Canadian Oak barrels, and Ex-Bourbon barrels giving it a radiant gold nugget colour, opulent aromas of green apple, crème Brulé, vintage oak, orange tea, sourdough, and dried fruits and the exquisite taste of dark cherry, English toffee, oakwood, roasted nuts, marble rye, nutmeg and subtle leather leading to a warm cinnamon finish, which culminates into a delicious dessert in a glass.

The J.P. Wiser's 42-Year-Old will be available for a limited time only across Canada and the USA (United States of America) starting June 2024 and retails for $469.99. Experience the exceptional flavors of 'The Decades Series' and learn more about the rare J.P. Wiser's 42-Year-Old at www.jpwisers.com.

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready to drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

