Applications are now open for the 2022 grant program

Unsmoke Cleanups have supported nearly 1-million volunteers across the country

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups grant program has been expanded to support more non-profit organizations tackle litter cleanup projects in communities across Canada. In 2022, $90,000 will be pledged in grants.

Unsmoke Canada and The Great Outdoors Fund encourage non-profit organizations with a connection to nature, outdoor recreation, outdoor conservation, health and wellness, volunteer engagement, and/or community service to apply for the grant. Interested organizations can apply here.

Established in 2020, Unsmoke Canada Cleanups is a grant-giving program between Unsmoke Canada and The Great Outdoors Fund. In the two years since launch, funding has been provided to more than 30 different organizations. Close to 1-million volunteers have participated and, collectively, invested roughly 10.5 million hours in cleanup projects. The program has positively impacted local communities in every province with more than 4-million pounds of litter cleaned up as well as nearly 800,000 cigarette butts collected and recycled – one of the most littered items in Canada.

To apply for the grant, please visit: http://unsmokecanadacleanup.smapply.ca/. The deadline for applications is April 29th.

To learn more about Unsmoke Canada, visit: https://www.unsmoke.ca/. To find out more about The Great Outdoors Fund, click here: https://thegreatoutdoorsfund.org/.

Quote: Jeff Gaulin, Director, External Affairs, RBH

We all have the ability to make a positive impact in our communities. One of the tangible ways Unsmoke Canada is doing that is by bringing awareness to an issue that affects all of us – litter – and empowering people and organizations to solve the issue in their communities.

One of the most littered items in the world is cigarette-butts and, with this grant program, it provides an opportunity to bring forward the conversation about littering and, more specifically, cigarette-butt littering so that we can combat it together.

As we work towards and achieve our vision of a smoke-free Canada , soon there will not be any cigarettes to litter.

, soon there will not be any cigarettes to litter. It's been wonderful to see the engagement and participation from Canadians right across the country with nearly 1-million volunteers supporting cleanup efforts in their communities.

The incredible response that we've seen led us to increase the investment this year and provide even more support for non-profit organizations.

We're encouraged to see the change that Canadians can make when coming together.

Quote: Lori McCullough, Founder and CEO, The Great Outdoors Fund

2022 is the third year of the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program. Each year we watch with amazement to see the reaction and participation from Canadians right across the country.

This year we will be awarding organizations nearly $100,000 and are looking forward to seeing the impact that can be made nationwide.

About Unsmoke Canada

Unsmoke Canada is an initiative of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. For more information visit http://www.unsmoke.ca.

About The Great Outdoors Fund

Established in 2017, The Great Outdoors Fund is dedicated to generating voluntary funding from the private sector to assist public agencies and their nonprofit partners in keeping the great outdoors healthy and open for the benefit and enjoyment of people of all ages, abilities and socio-economic backgrounds. From city parks to national forests, The Great Outdoors Fund and its partners strive to make a difference and help keep the great outdoors great.

