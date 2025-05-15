Federal leadership needed to address illegal tobacco sales

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's 2025 Budget has announced positive steps to address the province's growing illegal contraband tobacco trade. New provincial action includes increasing fines, enhancing enforcement measures and calling for federal leadership to address online sales of contraband cigarettes, often shipped through Canada Post.

According to a recent report by Ernst and Young and commissioned by the Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC), a growing number of online websites sell and deliver contraband cigarettes anywhere in Canada in violation of Canadian laws. The products often include age and health warnings that mirror past Health Canada requirements on labelling to give an air of legitimacy. Some websites even offer volume discounts for more than one carton purchased. The CICC report cites www.nativecigarettes.ca and www.selectsmokes.se as examples of these sites.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges (RBH) is encouraged by Ontario's progress through its commitments in Budget 2025, joining Alberta and Saskatchewan in tackling this public safety issue head-on. RBH urges Ontario to work with its federal and provincial counterparts to find ways to address all contraband tobacco sales – both in person and online.

Ontario's contraband tobacco market is controlled by, and funds organized crime. Criminal groups involved in contraband tobacco use profits generated from the contraband tobacco trade to fund other illegal activities, including guns and drug trafficking, mostly across the USA / Canada border.

"Today's Ontario Budget takes important steps forward to address the province's growing contraband tobacco trade that fuels organized crime. Left unchecked, illicit tobacco means lost government revenue for vital social services, increased youth access to tobacco and dangerous activities in communities across Ontario, including gun, drug and human trafficking. The measures announced today should assist law-enforcement in tackling this public safety issue." - Kory McDonald, Head, External Affairs, RBH

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

