Company receives certification acknowledging fair pay and commitment to equal growth opportunities for its Canadian workforce

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI) has received a certification for its achievements in fostering a culture of fairness in the workplace, placing the company among the top organizations globally providing equal pay and growth opportunities for employees. The EQUAL-SALARY Foundation recognized the company for paying all employees equally for equal work everywhere it operates. This marks the third time that RBH and PMI has been awarded for its equal pay policies since 2019, when it became the first multinational to receive the independent certification.

"This milestone is a powerful testament to our unwavering dedication to fairness and inclusion. At RBH, we don't just talk about fairness, we live it—ensuring every employee is rewarded equitably and empowered to grow," said Milena Trentadue, Managing Director (Canada), RBH. "As we evolve our business, we are shaping a workplace where talent not only thrives but drives meaningful change."

This year, in addition to recognizing fair pay, the certification acknowledges RBH's enduring commitment to equal opportunities that enable employees to thrive, grow, and drive meaningful change, creating a culture that attracts the best talent to this leading international consumer goods company.

Lisa Rubli, co-CEO of the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation, commented:

"PMI's third global EQUAL-SALARY certification is a landmark achievement. It represents more than a commitment to equal pay for equal work between women and men. It reflects a deep, ongoing effort to build fairness and equal opportunity into every stage of the employee experience. Through rigorous salary analysis and qualitative audits, PMI has demonstrated a culture of openness, accountability, and continuous improvement. This recertification is not only a recognition of what has been achieved for over 83,000 PMI employees around the world, it is a call to the business world to do more. In an economy where people seek fairness and purpose in the workplace, it is time for companies to turn bold commitments into verified action. Gender equality must be part of how we define excellence. PMI is showing what that looks like in practice."

Valid for three years, the Equal Pay and Opportunities certification provides independent, third-party verification that RBH pays all employees fairly and objectively for the same job or a job of equal value. The EQUAL-SALARY Foundation has certified companies in 90 countries, involving almost half a million employees.

The certification demonstrates that PMI champions equal pay, and has established robust and transparent policies that empower every employee to excel and seize equal opportunities for growth and success.

About the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation

EQUAL-SALARY is a non-profit foundation established in 2010. It offers certification procedures based on a transparent and robust methodology comparable to an ISO standard for salaries and processes. The development of EQUAL-SALARY certification has been financially supported by the Federal Office for Equality (FOGE) and its methodology, developed in collaboration with the University of Geneva, has been recognized by the Swiss Federal Court. It is the only certification for equal pay recognized by the European Commission in a report on the pay gap. EQUAL-SALARY is also a member of EPIC - the International Coalition for Equal Pay, the United Nations Global Compact and the Alliance for Pay Transparency.

To date, the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation has certified companies in 90 countries, involving almost half a million employees. A number of certified companies have renewed their commitment up to 6 times, demonstrating a strong desire to promote fairness and strengthen the trust and respect of their employees, customers and partners. As an EQUAL-SALARY employer, an organization is in an excellent position to attract and retain talent and to prove that it respects the rules of good governance.

About the Equal Pay and Opportunities, by EQUAL-SALARY certification process, a symbol of excellence

Similar to an ISO standard for wages, the Equal Pay and Opportunities, by EQUAL-SALARY process includes two phases: First, experts contracted by EQUAL-SALARY run statistical analyses of salary data. Upon having concluded phase 1 successfully, demonstrating an overall pay gap equal to or lower than 5 per cent, phase 2 is initiated. Phase 2 consists of an audit conducted by major audit firms such as PwC, Forvis Mazars or SGS, who assess both the company's overall commitment to equal pay, equal opportunities, and its implementation in Human Resources processes. To allow a comprehensive approach, top management, HR and employees are involved by means of surveys and interviews during the on-site audit. Only the companies that meet all requirements of all phases successfully are awarded the Equal Pay and Opportunities, by EQUAL-SALARY certification, proving their excellence in equal pay and equal opportunities.

The Equal Pay and Opportunities, by EQUAL-SALARY Certification allows organizations to verify and communicate that they pay their employees and offer equal opportunities fairly across gender, ethnicity, or both. It is a practical and scientific solution to achieve transparency while preserving confidentiality.

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Media Inquiries: Media Relations, Brayden Akers, Media Relations Lead, [email protected]