University of the Fraser Valley and McDonald's team up to offer credit toward university credentials

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) and McDonald's Canada announced a partnership creating new pathways for all levels of McDonald's restaurant managers to pursue university credentials.

Prospective students who have completed management training courses at McDonald's, and who meet UFV's admission requirements, can receive credit toward one of four options at UFV: a Bachelor of Integrated Studies degree, a Hospitality and Event Planning certificate, a Management Skills certificate, or a General Studies diploma.

"McDonald's management training provides relevant knowledge and experience that aligns with the learning outcomes with these four UFV credentials. UFV is excited to partner with McDonald's Canada in offering a variety of pathways to students' goals," said Liana Thompson, Director, Continuing Education at UFV. "These programs are incredibly flexible and attractive to students because they integrate career experience, professional training, and academic study."

"This is an incredibly important partnership and well-deserved recognition for people in management," said Sid Johnson, local McDonald's franchisee. "We take great pride in the rigour of our training programs and the skills our people are able to hone at McDonald's. I'm so pleased that we can simultaneously offer exciting new opportunities for growth and education through amazing institutions like UFV."

The agreement will allow McDonald's restaurant managers who work at either corporately owned or franchised restaurants with approved course credits to achieve their chosen credentials while still working. The partnership program will help these students integrate their work and academic pursuits seamlessly and reduce the time and resources required to attain their education.

The advanced placement is available to any McDonald's restaurant manager across Canada, thanks to online and open learning capabilities.

"McDonald's has maintained its reputation as a great place to work and to kick-start your career. This partnership with UFV enables us to continue our efforts to prioritize the academic and professional growth of our staff and provides a meaningful head start towards an invaluable degree," said Stephanie Hardman, Chief People Officer, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited.

The new pathway partnership aligns with McDonald's Canada's organizational culture and values, which focuses on supporting educational opportunities for its staff. To learn more, visit https://ufv.ca/mcdonalds

About University of the Fraser Valley

The University of the Fraser Valley is a fully accredited university enrolling 15,000 full-time, part-time, and online students per year.

Established in 1974, the university has campuses and centres in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Hope, and India. UFV offers three Master's degrees, 15 bachelor degrees, and more than 100 programs. With an emphasis on undergraduate teaching, UFV's smaller class size provides more one-on-one engagement with faculty and a supportive environment for interactive learning and academic success. Located just east of Vancouver in the Fraser Valley, UFV is known in the Indigenous language of the Stó:lō people, as the House of Transformation.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast are employed in either corporately owned or franchised restaurants. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, beverages and packaging, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca

SOURCE University of the Fraser Valley

