University of the Fraser Valley receives share of millions in funding, co-leads national ag-tech project

CHILLIWACK, BC, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is playing a key role in the just-launched Sustainable Food Systems for Canada (SF4C) Platform and will share in $16.2 million in federal funding over the next five years to help create a national agrifood innovation and entrepreneurship program.

UFV's Chilliwack campus will become the western hub for SF4C, with Dr. Lenore Newman from the Faculty of Science as its chair. Newman, director of the university's Food and Agriculture Institute (FAI), is one of two national directors for the SF4C, along with the University of Guelph's Dr. Evan Fraser.

"The world is facing significant challenges with food security, much of that due to climate change, and we need to be looking at new ways of doing things," Newman says. "We need to support agrifood entrepreneurs and encourage the development of technologies with the goal of increasing Canada's food production and resiliency. That is the SF4C mission."

Fraser wholeheartedly agrees.

"At the heart of SF4C is a philosophy to nurture business-minded research and develop a Canadian base of educated innovators who will bring as many solutions as possible to the market," he says.

Led by Newman and the FAI team, the western hub will develop courses, modules, and workshops that help entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground. A proposed pre-seed incubator program will nurture and develop agrifood startups.

"We believe that agrifood innovation can stimulate substantial socio-economic growth for Canada," Newman says. "Canada has massive potential to be an agrifood leader, and creating highly motivated business-ready leaders is vital to realizing that potential."

UFV students assisting with this work will gain knowledge and skills that will be invaluable should they choose to become entrepreneurs themselves.

UFV President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Joanne MacLean says the funding recognizes the university's status as a leader in ag-tech research.

"There is incredible work already happening within our Food and Agriculture Institute in food security, an issue that matters not just here at home, but nationally and globally," she says. "As the university celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, this is another great example of how our faculty and students are helping to build community 50 years forward."

