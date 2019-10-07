United in purpose, Team CIBC raises $3 million as they walk, run, fundraise and volunteer alongside Canadians to create a future without breast cancer

"Team CIBC is passionate about uniting with Canadians to make breast cancer beatable. Our members know that by coming together for each year for this event, great things can happen. We see it in the investments in research, treatment, prevention and support services that touch the lives of loved ones," says Christina Kramer, CIBC's Senior Executive Vice-President and Executive Run Sponsor. "Thank you to all our team members, clients and Canadians for supporting the breast cancer cause and making a real difference."

While breast cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women, progress is being made. Recently updated statistics by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada indicate that the female breast cancer death rate has decreased by an estimated 48% since it peaked in 1986.

"Today, Canadians in communities across the country were united as a force-for-life in the face of breast cancer. It's thanks to these Canadians that the Canadian Cancer Society is able to fund the best breast cancer research, provide the largest cancer support system in the country and act as a voice for Canadians, advocating for important social change," says Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society. "We would also like to express our thanks for our incredible partner, CIBC. For the past 23 years, they have walked, run and volunteered with us, and we are so grateful for their unwavering support of the breast cancer cause."

As title sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure for 23 years, Team CIBC has raised more than $54 million for breast cancer research, treatment, education and support programs. United together by One for Change, Team CIBC supports its communities year-round through fundraising, donations and volunteering.

About the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to raising funds for the breast cancer cause. On October 6, 2019, this national movement brought together 85,000 participants and raised $17 million in communities across Canada. Since the event began in 1992, the CIBC Run for the Cure has raised more than $462 million for breast cancer research and support. Donate or learn more at www.cibcrunforthecure.com

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national community-based organization whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer. When you want to know more about cancer, visit our website www.cancer.ca or call our toll-free, bilingual Cancer Information Service at 1-888-939-3333.

CIBC in the community

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. United under the bank's community investment brand One for Change, CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to support people and communities with the belief that giving is personal and comes from the heart. Corporately, CIBC is focused on making a difference for those affected by cancer, as well as supporting persons with disabilities; in the U.S., CIBC focuses its investments in financial literacy. In 2018, CIBC and its team invested $80 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S., through initiatives that include the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure and CIBC Miracle Day. Learn more about community investment online or join the #OneforChange conversation on Twitter @CIBC and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CIBC) or follow on Instagram @CIBC.

