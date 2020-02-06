United and stronger than ever, MADE | NOUS movement celebrates one-year anniversary

48 per cent of those aware of MADE | NOUS had an increased perception of Canadian content as a result of the campaign;

52 per cent felt more favourable towards the term Canadian content;

49 per cent responding they are more likely to watch a television show if they know a Canadian is involved—up almost 20 per cent over those unaware of the campaign.

Since launch, the campaign has worked with top Canadian talent ambassadors such as Karine Vanasse, Jacob Tremblay and Stephan James. It has been endorsed by the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Jean-Marc Vallee, Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Plummer, who have agreed to lend their work and likeness. The campaign has continuously run nationwide on broadcast, theatre, digital and social media and has partnered with dozens of film festivals from coast, to coast, to coast.

The MADE | NOUS movement was heavily present at key industry events such as the Canadian Screen Awards and Prix Gémeaux, where industry players, including talent, lent their public endorsement. The campaign spot was welcomed with rapturous applause by audiences attending TIFF gala and special presentations, where Hollywood A-listers such as Meryl Streep, Christian Bale, Nicole Kidman and Tom Hanks were among those in attendance. South of the border, the campaign has also generated interest, with The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline taking notice.

Since last year's world premiere in its Oscars red carpet broadcast, CTV's ETALK has supported MADE | NOUS every step of the way. Most recently, the nightly entertainment show debuted the first of an ongoing series of "MADE Minutes," featuring Simu Liu from CBC's Kim's Convenience. ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS airs Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. ET on CTV.

