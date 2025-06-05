CTV Marks 24 Years as Canada's Most-Watched Conventional Network, as Compelling and Lighthearted New Series Join 2025/26 Schedule

TheLede.ca

– 9-1-1: NASHVILLE, BOSTON BLUE, THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS, BEST MEDICINE, THE FLOOR, CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK, and MEMORY OF A KILLER become part of CTV's most-watched schedule –

– CTV Original series MASTERCHEF CANADA and THE TRAITORS CANADA are back with new seasons this fall, joined by GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE; GREY'S ANATOMY; HIGH POTENTIAL; ST. DENIS MEDICAL; THE AMAZING RACE; TRACKER; and more –

– CTV MORNING LIVE's seven local broadcasts continue to serve their communities as the brand joins the CTV YOUR MORNING family beginning Sept. 15 –

– CTV expands CFL offering, with Saturday evening games throughout June and July, and afternoon games beginning in Aug., alongside TSN; CTV and TSN combine to deliver afternoon Grey Cup Playoff matchups, and the 112th GREY CUP –

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - As CTV celebrates its 24th consecutive year as Canada's #1 conventional network in primetime (A25-54), Bell Media announced today a slate of exciting new series set to join the CTV schedule as part of the 2025/26 season. The announcement precedes today's annual Bell Media Upfront in Toronto, highlighting the noteworthy new series set to strengthen CTV's acclaimed roster of fan-favourite series, sports, and live events.

"Our commitment to delivering a wide range of compelling content to our CTV viewers and advertisers is stronger than ever," said Justin Stockman Vice President, Content Development & Programming. "With a schedule designed to entertain, engage, and connect with audiences across the country, viewers can expect a dynamic mix of exciting new series, returning hits, and the best in live events."

New series coming to CTV include:

The highly anticipated 9-1-1 spin-off series from Ryan Murphy, 9-1-1: NASHVILLE ( Thursdays ), stars Chris O'Donnell , Jessica Capshaw , Kimberly Williams-Paisley , LeAnn Rimes , Hailey Kilgore , Michael Provost , Juani Feliz , and Hunter McVey .

( ), stars , , , , , , , and . BOSTON BLUE ( Fridays ), an extension of the long-running top drama BLUE BLOODS, sees Donnie Wahlberg reprise his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan , with Sonequa Martin-Green as detective Lena Silver .

( ), an extension of the long-running top drama BLUE BLOODS, sees reprise his role as NYPD officer , with as detective . Hosted by Rob Lowe , the fourth season of popular quiz series, THE FLOOR ( Wednesdays ) sees contestants test their trivia knowledge in an attempt to gain control over the floor and take home a life-changing grand prize.

, the fourth season of popular quiz series, ( ) sees contestants test their trivia knowledge in an attempt to gain control over the floor and take home a life-changing grand prize. The Tracy Morgan -led comedy THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS , starring Daniel Radcliffe , and executive produced by 30 ROCK's Robert Carlock and Tina Fey .

-led comedy , starring , and executive produced by 30 ROCK's and . Hosted by Jane Lynch , the rapid-fire quiz show, CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK ( Mondays ) sees eight celebrities competing to win up to $1 million for a charity of their choice.

, the rapid-fire quiz show, ( ) sees eight celebrities competing to win up to for a charity of their choice. All-new comedy series BEST MEDICINE, starring Josh Charles , and dramatic thriller MEMORY OF A KILLER, starring Patrick Dempsey , join CTV's midseason lineup.

CTV Original series returning as part of the fall schedule include new seasons of MASTERCHEF CANADA (Tuesdays) and THE TRAITORS CANADA (Tuesdays).

Also returning to the CTV Fall schedule is last year's #1 new program, HIGH POTENTIAL and last year's #1 new CTV comedy series, GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE; as well as TRACKER, ST. DENIS MEDICAL, SHIFTING GEARS, GREY'S ANATOMY, THE AMAZING RACE, THE VOICE, HELL'S KITCHEN, HAPPY'S PLACE, CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE, SHARK TANK, SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST.

For midseason, CTV's lineup of programming includes all-new series BEST MEDICINE and MEMORY OF A KILLER, and welcomes back returning series THE MASKED SINGER, THE ROOKIE, WILL TRENT, EXTRACTED, CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, KITCHEN NIGHTMARES, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, as well as the fourth season of hit CTV Original series SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, with additional titles still to be announced.

CTV's beloved series, blockbuster movies, and binge-worthy collections are also available on CTV.ca, the #1 Canadian AVOD platform, and the CTV app, with most also streaming on Crave.

Sports and Live Events

CTV remains the go-to destination for tentpole live events, following another year of notable viewership for live programming, including SUPER BOWL LIX, which was the most-watched broadcast for the 2024/25 season; and the 97th OSCARS®, the #1 entertainment broadcast of the year.

Coming off the most-consumed season on record in Canada for the NFL, Bell Media platforms remain the exclusive television broadcast partners of the NFL in Canada. CTV once again has the biggest broadcast event of the year with SUPER BOWL LX (Sunday, Feb. 8), and continues its comprehensive wall-to-wall coverage of the NFL regular season, kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 4, with MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (8 p.m. ET on CTV2), THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (8 p.m. ET on CTV2), and SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (8:30 p.m. ET on CTV), as well as the NFL Playoffs.

The CFL returns to CTV this season with an expanded roster of games, including 7 p.m. ET Saturday matchups throughout June and July, and 3 p.m. ET Saturday games beginning Aug. 2, alongside TSN. CTV also joins the CFL ON TSN to showcase two Grey Cup Playoff matchups, and the networks combine to deliver Canada's biggest single-day sporting event – the 112th GREY CUP, live from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16 (visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule).

Heading into the 2025/26 season, CTV continues to be the Canadian home to the 98th OSCARS® (Sunday, Mar. 15), which includes the return of ETALK AT THE OSCARS. CTV is also the destination for some of the season's biggest awards show, including the 77th EMMY® AWARDS (Sunday, Sept. 14), celebrating the best that television has to offer; and country music's biggest nights with the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS (Saturday, Sept. 13) and the 59th CMA AWARDS (Wednesday, Nov. 19).

CTV Daytime

Starting Sept 15, each local broadcast evolves into CTV YOUR MORNING VANCOUVER, CTV YOUR MORNING CALGARY, CTV YOUR MORNING EDMONTON, CTV YOUR MORNING SASKATCHEWAN, CTV YOUR MORNING WINNIPEG, CTV YOUR MORNING OTTAWA, and CTV YOUR MORNING ATLANTIC. While the national show, CTV YOUR MORNING, continues to serve its audience on CTV in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic, as well as CTV News Channel. All versions of the show continue weekdays from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m., with CTV YOUR MORNING ATLANTIC expanding from two hours to three hours on CTV2. The CTV YOUR MORNING family of shows delivers new opportunities for advertisers with brand integrations that can be customized for both national and local markets. The rebranded morning shows provide a cohesive, single brand experience for viewers to wake up to across CTV, featuring the same hosts and reporters they know and trust, and the local news and information that matters.

CTV's daytime lineup also features all-new seasons of weekday mainstays including national CTV YOUR MORNING (6 a.m. ET), LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK (9 a.m. ET/PT), THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG (10 a.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), THE VIEW (11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT), THE BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL (1:30 p.m. ET/PT), and THE SOCIAL (2 p.m. ET/PT).

CTV News

Canada's #1 national news program, CTV NATIONAL NEWS, connects with audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast with Sandie Rinaldo at 5:30 p.m. ET and Omar Sachedina weeknights at 11 p.m. ET.

Across the country, viewers continue to turn to their trusted local CTV newscasts to stay informed on breaking news in their communities, including Canada's most-watched local newscast, CTV NEWS AT SIX; as well as CTV NEWS AT FIVE; and CTV NEWS AT 11:30 p.m.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's most-watched broadcaster and has been #1 for the past 24 years in a row. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast networks and streaming from CTV.ca and the CTV app; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Wild Channel, CTV Nature Channel, and CTV Speed Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies. CTV also features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. Bell Media's suite of specialty channels also includes USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, Much, and E!. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.

Source: Numeris, A25-54, Total Canada, BYTD Weeks 3-34 (9/09/24 to 4/20/25), Final Data.

Digital Source: comScore, Sep 2024- April 2025, Average Monthly Unique Visitors, Multi-Platform Desktop & Mobile.

