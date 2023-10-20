MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor is willing to continue negotiations with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation after the scheduled bargaining dates to attempt to reach an agreement before a strike would shut down all operations along the Seaway at 11:59 p.m., Saturday, October 21.

"Unifor is committed to getting a collective agreement but at this moment the employer is not," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "We are staring down a strike deadline and it's time for St. Lawrence Seaway to get serious."

Unifor working around the clock to avoid a St. Lawrence Seaway strike (CNW Group/Unifor)

The union has been working for months to negotiate agreements for members in five local unions at work sites in Ontario and Quebec.

"It's really up to the employer at this point to seal this deal and avoid any transit disruption," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director. "These are jobs that require intense training, a high level of understanding of the health and safety risks, and that carry enormous responsibility for the wellbeing of seafarers and their cargo. They are irreplaceable."

A strike would shut down transit through the Seaway and involve workers in Locals 4211, 4212 and 4323 in Ontario and Locals 4319 and 4320 in Quebec.

Unifor members in the supervisory and engineering group of workers in Locals 4211 and 4319 rejected a tentative agreement on August 1, 2023 and have aligned their plans with the maintenance, operations and administrative unit All units issued notice to strike on October 18, 2023.

Negotiations will continue until the very last minute in an attempt to reach a deal, or workers will set up picket lines at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. At this time the union and employer remain 1,000 nautical miles apart on wages.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries in English, contact: Unifor National Communications Representative, Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] or 902-717-7491. For media inquiries in French, contact: Unifor Quebec Communications Representative Véronique Figliuzzi at [email protected].