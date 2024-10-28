Unifor welcomes re-election of B.C.'s worker-friendly NDP

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor congratulates Premier David Eby and the B.C. NDP caucus on their re-election, praising their commitment to advancing workers' rights, strengthening public services, and building a more equitable economy.

"This is a win for working people across British Columbia," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "From raising the minimum wage to investing in public services, the NDP has prioritized workers and our families and we look forward to continued advancement in Premier Eby's second term."

Unifor worked closely with the Horgan and then Eby government on legislation to improve working people's bargaining power, including re-instituting single-step union certification. During the election campaign, Unifor members volunteered in droves to re-elect the NDP.

"It matters who we elect, and Unifor members recognize that. Hundreds of volunteer hours were committed to re-electing a government that serves working people," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Our focus now turns to ensuring that promises like affordable housing, stronger public healthcare, and more good jobs are realized. There's a lot left to do and Unifor will be at the table to ensure workers' voices are heard."

Unifor remains committed to working closely with the B.C. government to advocate for the rights of workers in every sector. The union will continue to press for bold reforms, particularly in the areas of workplace safety, job security, and expanding access to unionization.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).