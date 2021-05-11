Unifor welcomes paid sick leave in B.C.

Unifor has been campaigning relentlessly for paid sick leave since the pandemic began. Earlier this year more than 60 Unifor members met with the B.C. government caucus, including Premier John Horgan, to lobby for paid vaccination leave, paid sick leave, and other worker-friendly policies to reduce precarious work and build back better after COVID-19.

The legislation tabled today pledges to consult further and have a permanent paid sick leave program in place for January 1, 2022.

"Paid sick leave is not just good public health policy, it is good economic policy. Limiting workplace infections protects workers and, in turn, protects productivity," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Employer groups would be wise to join us in pushing for a higher standard for all workplaces."

Unifor has been calling for a provincial minimum of seven universal employer-paid sick days, and fourteen days during the pandemic and related public health emergencies. More details available online.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell)

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

