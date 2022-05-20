Unifor welcomes GardaWorld Calgary airport workers

There were 704 GardaWorld security agents who chose Unifor over CLAC in a representation vote held on May 16 to 19, 2022.

"Unifor is a strong union for airline sector workers from coast-to-coast-to-coast," said Kellie Scanlan, Unifor's Director of Organizing. "We look forward to the upcoming set of negotiations. This was about stronger representation, not just at the bargaining table, but also in the workplace from a union that understands the aviation sector."

Unifor represents thousands of front-line airport workers across multiple job classifications including security, customer service, and baggage services.

The union currently represents 16,000 members in the air transportation sector and 1,000 security guards in multiple industries across the country, including ASP Security, GardaWorld, Calgary Airport Terminal, WestJet, Canadian North and Securitas.

SOURCE Unifor

