MONTREAL, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 have ratified a new collective agreement with VIA Rail.

"This agreement delivers meaningful gains for our members at VIA Rail and protects the critical work they do serving passengers across Canada," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We fought hard to secure improvements that matter to our members and to protect good jobs for the future."

Agreement Ratified with VIA Rail (CNW Group/Unifor)

The ratified three-year agreement includes 3% annual wage increases, pension improvements with a 100% employer match, better benefits coverage, and frontloaded sick days with a payout option for unused days.

"The solidarity shown by VIA Rail members throughout this round of bargaining was essential," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "Their strong strike mandates and collective determination made this agreement possible. We thank every member who participated in the vote and reaffirm our commitment to fighting for better workplaces and good jobs for all Unifor members."

Other highlights include stronger job protection language, improved stability for spare board employees, commitments related to privatization, and plans to improve crew calling procedures.

Council 4000 represents 1,800 VIA Rail employees who work in station services, headquarters, maintenance centres, and onboard trains. Local 100 represents 700 VIA Rail employees working as Diesel Engine Mechanics, Electricians, Railcar Technicians, and General Workers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell); For French interviews, please contact Unifor Quebec Communications Representative, Véronique Figliuzzi at [email protected] or 514-212-6003.