Unifor concerned about increase in marine vessel inspection refusals

HALIFAX, NS, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is concerned by reports of International Transport Federation (ITF) Inspectors being refused access to ships in port in Halifax, Vancouver and in Montreal as part of their routine efforts to ensure minimum working and living conditions for the crew are being met.

ITF Coordinator (Canada) Karl Risser stands at the Port of Halifax in front of a docked vessel (CNW Group/Unifor)

"As crew on transport ships, workers spend months at sea travelling from port to port where they are vulnerable to exploitation, mistreatment, and in some cases not being paid," said Unifor National President Lana Payne, who also sits on the Executive Board of the ITF. "Any ship captain who is upholding international standards would have no reason to refuse access to the ITF Inspector, so an increasing number of refusals is reason for concern."

The International Transport Federation (ITF) Inspectorate is a network of 147 Inspectors and Contacts based in ports all over the world. Their job is to inspect ships calling in their ports to ensure the seafarers have decent pay, working conditions and living conditions on board. They conduct routine inspections and also visit ships on request of the crew. If necessary, they assist with actions to protect seafarers' rights as permitted by law.

"When your job involves months of being in the most remote of locations and you are at the mercy of multi-national corporations flying flags of convenience in international waters, it's the ITF Inspectors that are your source of support and representation," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "If a ship comes to a Canadian port, they should expect us to care and respond to how workers aboard are being treated."

The ITF has pointed to a Slovenian-based corporation, Lanibra, that has created its own organization that claims to represent seafarers and that, in its view, has authority over the vessel in place of the ITF.

The ITF letter to the Slovenian government highlights this conflict of interest, saying:

"This is a clear violation of ILO Convention 98, which guarantees workers the right to organise without interference from employers. It also breaches Slovenian national law, which requires unions to be genuinely independent. A trade union cannot claim to represent seafarers when it's run by those who profit from them."

Unifor is encouraging its members to sign the ITF petition to have the Slovenian government investigate the sham organization and take immediate steps to uphold the law and de-register the Lanibra-led corporate 'union'.

"Having an inspection refused worries me because I've spoken with so many seafarers who are being kept from going home by their employers, or who aren't being fed well or paid what they're due. So, I'm definitely concerned about the workers aboard those vessels and what their working conditions are like," said ITF Coordinator (Canada) Karl Risser. "Seafarers deserve to be respected and we're here to make sure that's happening."

