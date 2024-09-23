Unifor welcomes EI reform Bill S-244

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is pleased to see that Bill S-244, An Act to Amend the Department of Employment and Social Development Act and the Employment Insurance Act was introduced in the House of Commons today.

"Employment Insurance is the most important income security program for workers in Canada, and is in desperate need of reform," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor flag waving in front of Parliament Hill (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Bill S-244 is a step in the right direction, by giving workers a greater voice in how the EI program is managed and coordinated."

The Bill, which establishes a new 12-member, tri-partite Employment Insurance Council, was passed in the Senate in June and now is being introduced at the House of Commons as an NDP Bill by MP Matthew Green.

It has Unifor's full support as it delivers on certain union EI reform policy recommendations including to "renew support for tripartite dialogue between unions, employers and government on matters of EI and labour market transitional supports," such as training and re-employment.

However, the bill does not address Unifor's substantive concerns with the EI program, notably its restrictive qualifying rules and low benefit levels, found under Part 1 of the Employment Insurance Act.

"We saw how the pandemic shone a spotlight on the significant gaps in the EI program where millions couldn't access it, even though they paid into it for the duration of their work lives," said Payne.

"And yet, years later, these gaps still exist."

In February, Unifor made remarks to the Standing Senate Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology where the union affirmed its dedication to EI reform, as it concerns all working people, including Unifor members working in fisheries and seasonal workers, among others.

The union has long advocated for permanent improvements to Canada's EI program and in June 2021, released a special policy paper, Securing an Inclusive, Equitable and Resilient Employment Insurance Program for Workers in Canada, where Unifor called on the federal government to make significant changes to EI and lobbied for expanding eligibility, improving benefits and program administration.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.