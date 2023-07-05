Unifor welcomes agreement to resume Windsor battery plant construction

WINDSOR, ON, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Stellantis and the federal and Ontario governments have reached an agreement that will see construction of the Windsor EV battery plant resume, preserving current and future jobs in Canada's auto manufacturing sector.

"We knew the high stakes. We knew these commitments had to be kept because the alternative would have been unthinkable for so many workers. I know what resonated with all parties was the persistent message from our union that thousands upon thousands of workers' livelihoods were hanging in the balance throughout this dispute," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "We would like to thank Prime Minister Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford and the company for reaching this important conclusion and taking the necessary action to secure the Stellantis production footprint in Canada."

The five-billion-dollar lithium-ion battery plant, a joint venture of Stellantis and LG Energy Solution, was first announced in March 2022. Construction at the future plant was halted on May 15, 2023, after Stellantis claimed the federal government had not met its financial commitment and that the company was implementing contingency plans for battery production.

Unifor urgently pressed all stakeholders to find a solution to the stalemate before any contingency plans took root and ensure that future manufacturing jobs at the plant, and the spin off jobs that it will supply, remained here in Canada. The union recognizes the important efforts of both the federal and Ontario governments, which were crucial in helping to secure these good paying jobs. Unifor looks forward to an expanded Stellantis footprint in Canada.

"I am incredibly proud of the work our union did defending these auto jobs and standing up for the bright EV future our members were promised," said Payne. "We look forward to having this battery plant built in Windsor and to seeing the commitments made to our members in Windsor and Brampton materialized."

Unifor previously unveiled its set of 29 recommendations for governments and automakers in its auto policy document, Navigating the Road Ahead: Rebuilding Canada's powerhouse auto sector. The union will enter negotiations with Detroit Three automakers later this year.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.