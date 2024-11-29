Unifor welcomes $758 million federal government investment in Canadian-made TTC subway cars

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is pleased to hear today's long-awaited federal government commitment to fund new TTC subway cars, with the union's expectation that the investment will result in good jobs at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay.

"This critical investment is the final piece of the puzzle needed to build much-needed subway cars for Toronto transit riders that can sustain hundreds of manufacturing and spin-off jobs," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"Ensuring transit vehicles are made in Canada means that the benefits of public spending are delivered to workers through good jobs across the country."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced in Toronto the federal government will earmark $1.2 billion over 10 years for the TTC, with $758 million going towards the purchase of 55 new subway cars for Line 2.

Unifor Local 1075 members work at the Thunder Bay plant, which has built every subway car currently operating on TTC subway tracks.

"Our members stand ready to build this next generation of subway cars, work which would allow our member to thrive in their own community and do what they do best – build and maintain safe, reliable and affordable transit vehicles," said Unifor Local 1075 President Justin Roberts.

At its peak, the Alstom plant (formerly Bombardier) was the region's largest private sector employer sustaining jobs and families and generating tremendous economic activity in the area.

Since 2018, Unifor has repeatedly raised concerns with public officials that hundreds of direct and many more indirect jobs were at risk at the Thunder Bay plant. As the plant moved from Bombardier to new overseas ownership by French rail manufacturer Alstom, the union ramped up its campaign to secure orders for transit vehicles beginning in 2020.

Most recently, in July, Payne and Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a joint statement to the federal government to invest in jobs in Thunder Bay.

As part of its 2025 federal budget submission that emphasized an economic plan and industrial strategy for workers, Unifor pushed for the Canadian government to invest in public transit, including "immediately committing the funding for the TTC Line 2 replacement subway cars including requiring Made-in-Canada content commitments."

