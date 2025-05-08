Unifor warns of potential strike action as First Student school bus strike looms

DURHAM, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is warning the community of potential strike action by First Student school bus drivers servicing elementary and high school students in Whitby and Ajax in Durham Region.

"We stand with our members as they ask the company to show them respect, recognize the responsibilities of the job and eliminate the wage gap between school districts," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor is warning the community of potential strike action by First Student school bus drivers servicing elementary and high school students in Whitby and Ajax in Durham Region. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Strike action is not something we take lightly, but a fair contract is the only way to end this. We will keep the public apprised of any action our members take."

The bargaining committee plans on scheduled talks with the company on May 15, but if the two sides remain far apart, then the union will be in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. May 16.

The key issues surrounding this dispute include work-life balance and wages that reflect the responsibilities they bear. School bus drivers work a minimum of four hours a day, with split shifts, at an average wage of around $20 an hour.

Unifor Local 4268 represents 185 members, who drive school buses in Ajax and Whitby and those members voted 100% for strike action in March.

"This job requires carrying the most precious cargo – our kids," said Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery.

"We will continue to fight for our members so they can make a living wage during these uncertain times."

Unifor represents 20,000 members across the road transportation sector, with over 2,000 school bus drivers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or 416-938-6157 (cell).