Unifor warns of depleted telecommunications readiness in event of natural disaster

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The union representing telecommunications workers at Bell and its subsidiaries is raising an alarm about the company's lack of disaster preparedness.

"Canadian companies responsible for telecommunications infrastructure, like Bell, also have a responsibility to maintain the skilled workforce who can upkeep and restore it in times of crisis," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Bell continues to diminish its workforce across the country raising an important question: When the call comes for help, who will be left to answer?"

Broken down trees and house after the hurricane. (CNW Group/Unifor)

On February 8, 2024, Bell announced the elimination of 4,800 jobs or 9% of its workforce. This included 800 Unifor members, of which 700 were in the telecommunications sector.

Then, on October 2, 2024, Expertech announced that it was cutting another 120 technicians including those who construct and repair Bell's infrastructure such as cables and telephone poles. Based on conversations with the company, the union expects these cuts to continue.

"Fires, floods and generational storms are now annual occurrences. To prepare for climate emergencies you don't cut jobs, you staff up," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "Bell is leaving Canadian families and companies severely exposed."

"When Hurricane Fiona struck in 2022, 180 workers from Quebec and Ontario joined the response- I wonder how many of those heroes have since had their position eliminated or contracted out? The fact is, our telecommunications infrastructure, our ability to send a text or call for help, is fragile, and it is maintained by people working in the sorts of jobs that Bell continues to eliminate," said Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Len Poirier.

In early 2024 Unifor launched the Shame on Bell campaign to call on the company to stop its contracting out and offshoring, stop slashing Canadian newsrooms and reduce dividend payouts to reinvest in employee wellbeing, infrastructure, and job security.

Unifor is the largest private sector union in Quebec and Canada, representing more than 320,000 members in all sectors of the economy. Unifor fights for the rights of all workers. It also fights for equality and social justice at home and abroad and aspires to bring about progressive change for a better future. In Quebec, Unifor represents nearly 55,000 members and is affiliated to Quebec's largest central labour body, the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ).

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries in English please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or on cell at (416) 458-3307; For media inquiries in French, contact: Unifor Quebec Communications Representative Véronique Figliuzzi at [email protected].