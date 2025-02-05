Unifor urges Canada's grocers to prioritize made in Canada goods

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is urging Canada's largest grocery stores, owned by Empire, Loblaw and Metro, to prioritize the purchasing and promotion of made in Canada products in response to the Trump administration's reckless trade war against Canadian workers.

In a letter to the CEOs of Empire, Loblaw and Metro, Unifor National President Lana Payne encouraged the grocers to make it easier for shoppers to identify made in Canada products on their shelves to support domestic industries and protect jobs.

Grocery cart with Canadian flag at the end of the store aisle. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Canadian workers and their families are ready to defend against the Trump tariff threat and we need Canadian grocers to do their part," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These unfair tariffs are a direct attack on Canadian jobs. We are encouraging Empire, Loblaws and Metro to help their customers support Canadian workers and companies."

The Trump administration's ongoing threat to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian exports puts tens of thousands of jobs at risk across multiple sectors.

"It's part of our union's call to go beyond 'buy Canadian,' we need to 'Make Canadian' and create good union jobs at the same time" added Payne.

Unifor is urging the grocery retailers to:

Prioritize Canadian suppliers, ensure all private label brands are domestically produced and, where possible, source alternative suppliers for U.S. goods.

Clearly identify made in Canada goods with distinct signage, including shelf tags, stickers, prominent shelf placement, end of aisle displays, along with flyer and sales promotion to help consumers make informed choices.

Read Unifor's letter to Empire CEO Michael Medline, Loblaw CEO Per Bank and Metro CEO Eric La Flèche here.

Unifor represents more than 11,000 grocery store workers at Canada's grocery chains and represents thousands more who support the country's food supply, including those in processing, warehouses, and distribution.

As Canada faces ongoing threats from the U.S., the union has launched it's Protect Canadian Jobs campaign. Read Unifor's recommendations to protect jobs and shore up the economy here.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.