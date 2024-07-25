VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling on all levels of government to collaborate and ensure adequate public funding for BC's public transit systems.

"We need strategic collaboration to fund public transit to keep our cities moving and to support good union jobs," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Governments must work together to solve this funding crisis and protect our transit systems."

Unifor urges all levels of government to ensure sustainable funding for BC transit. (CNW Group/Unifor)

As Translink Coast Mountain Bus Company released "Potential Transit Service Impacts Report" highlighting a significant funding shortfall, Unifor stands firm in its commitment to advocate both on behalf of its transit worker members and transit users for the necessary investments to maintain high-quality transit services and secure union jobs.

"Public transit is a cornerstone of sustainable urban development and essential for reducing traffic congestion and environmental impact," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "It is crucial for governments to recognize the value of robust public transit systems and to invest accordingly."

The recent funding challenges faced by TransLink and other transit operators in BC underscore the need for a comprehensive funding strategy that includes contributions from federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

"The loss of pandemic relief funding, coupled with increased operational costs and declining ridership, has created a perfect storm threatening the viability of public transit services. Unifor will continue to urge all levels of the government to look beyond temporary solutions and work towards a sustainable funding model that addresses both infrastructure and operational needs," said Payne.

The union believes this approach will ensure that public transit remains a reliable and efficient option for all residents.

