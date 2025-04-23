Transdev transit workers fight for wage parity as strike enters 11-week mark

DUNCAN, BC, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members have rejected Transdev's latest offer, continuing a strike now in its 11th week. The dispute centers on wage disparities between Transdev workers and other B.C. transit employees, particularly in Victoria and Vancouver.

"Our union will continue to stand strong alongside our transit members to achieve fairness in a region with a rapidly growing cost of living," Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members deserve fair wages that reflect today's affordability challenges."

The strike, which began February 8, also seeks better pensions and working conditions. Unifor is urging the B.C. government to address disparities across all transit systems to end persistent inequalities and ensure fairness.

BC Transit, while a Crown agency, outsources most bus services—except for Victoria—through private contracts like Transdev. This outsourcing has contributed to four major transit strikes in the last three years, impacting tens of thousands across the province.

"This privatized model drives down wages and creates service instability," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Unifor has raised these concerns with the provincial government for years – now it must resolve the unfair wage issue for good."

The B.C. NDP's 2024 election platform promised a review of private transit contracts, but no action has followed since the new government took office.

Unifor Local 114 represents 44 striking transit operators, cleaners, and mechanics. HandyDART workers with Local 333BC also remain on strike.

Unifor represents 21,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

