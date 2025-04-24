Unifor supports Premier Ford's push to build subway cars at Alstom Thunder Bay plant

THUNDER BAY, ON, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor supports Ontario Premier Doug Ford's call for Toronto to have its Line 2 subway cars manufactured at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay. This move is expected to secure jobs for workers represented by Unifor Local 1075.

"Unifor backs the push to see our Thunder Bay members building subway cars for Toronto," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Ensuring different levels of governments are coordinating to put procurement dollars to work and maximize Canadian jobs is always good policy and, in these times, even more so."

The Ontario government urged Toronto to consider a sole-source deal with Alstom to support provincial workers, amid Donald Trump's ongoing trade war. In response to U.S. tariffs, the city had already moved in March to bar American firms from bidding on contracts.

If Alstom is awarded the contract, Unifor members would build the 55 new subway cars, intended to replace the current cars on the Bloor-Danforth line, which will reach their 30-year service line next year.

"Every time such an investment gets the green light, it strengthens our Unifor Made-in-Canada fightback," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

"We have a pivotal moment to prioritize supporting our local industries and bolstering Canada's economy by creating sustainable, good-paying jobs right here in Ontario."

In January, Ontario committed to spend nearly $500 million to refurbish 181 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches, which is expected to support hundreds of jobs for at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay.

"Our members are ready and eager to build these subway cars," said Unifor Local 1075 President Justin Roberts. "We're hopeful that we'll be given more opportunities, which in turn, will help our communities grow and thrive."

Governments in Canada will spend tens of billions of dollars on transit vehicles in the coming years. In a sector valued at $2.9 billion GDP in recent years, leveraging this procurement to maximize Canadian content means procuring trusted, reliable vehicles that support Canadian jobs.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

