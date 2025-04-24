Trump's escalating auto tariff threats an attack on Canadian jobs and North American industry: Unifor

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threat to raise auto tariffs on Canadian-made vehicles is a direct attack on Canadian workers and a reckless move that could dismantle the integrated North American auto industry, says Unifor.

"Trump has made it clear that he wants to take our auto jobs and our plants – he can't have them," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Canada didn't take U.S. jobs, and we're not going to let him take ours. We've been building cars in Canada for over a century and we're not stopping now."

Trump escalated the tariff threat yesterday stating, "I really don't want cars from Canada. So when I put tariffs on Canada — they're paying 25 per cent, but that could go up... We don't want your cars, in all due respect, we want really to make our own cars."

Trump's remarks come just weeks after imposing a 25% tariff on all automobile imports into the U.S., with only a partial exemption for vehicles manufactured under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Beginning May 3, those tariffs will also apply to Canadian auto parts, which are crucial to vehicles assembled in the U.S.

Canada ships approximately $75 billion worth of cars and parts to the U.S. each year— importing back an equal amount. Forecasts indicate that U.S. tariffs will cause a severe reduction in North American auto sales, resulting in job losses and layoffs on both sides of the border.

"Trump thinks he can move auto plants and dismantle an entire supply chain system overnight. He can't," said Payne. "These tariffs are not just dangerous, they are destructive. If sustained, they will decimate auto jobs across North America and drive costs to an unsustainable level."

The North American auto industry is one of the most deeply integrated in the world. Vehicles often cross the Canada-U.S. border multiple times before they're fully assembled, relying on efficient and predictable trade. The President did not explain how the tariffs would increase, nor did he provide a timeline for imposition.

"Trump wants to take our entire auto industry without consequence," added Payne. "But here's the truth: Canadians buy more vehicles than we produce. If automakers want to sell here, they have to build here too. That's how a fair system works."

Unifor is calling on the Canadian government to take strong and immediate action to protect Canadian auto workers and to stand up against Trump's aggressive and economically dangerous agenda with strategic retaliation. Unifor has committed to defend Canadian auto industry jobs and investments by whatever means necessary and is urging the next federal government to forge a comprehensive industrial strategy for the sector and ensure automakers maintain their production footprint in Canada, or face reprisal.

