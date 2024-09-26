Unifor unveils bold new policy for the future of Canadian aerospace

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, today introduced the union's vision for the future of the aerospace sector.

Presented by Unifor National President Lana Payne and Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier the policy initiative aims to raise awareness of the union's priorities for action in industrial and workforce development at a time when the sector is struggling to regain momentum since the end of the pandemic.

"Canada must position itself as a leader in developing industrial strategies that meet our country's needs and create good jobs" Said Unifor national president Lana Payne. " Our union has a vision to develop a worker-led plan for Canada's aerospace industry, to the benefit of workers and the entire sector"

Unifor is denouncing Canada's timid, piecemeal approach and calls on the federal government to roll out a national industrial strategy as quickly as possible, and to set up an industry development council with a voice for workers.

"Aerospace is a source of pride for Quebec and Canada. We are recognized worldwide as a leader in the sector, but that doesn't mean we can rest on our laurels. The federal government holds levers and it is too important for Canada to remain on the sidelines. We demand ambitious and strategic action to secure the future of workers in the aerospace cluster. This is an advanced manufacturing sector that we need to better protect and support. The best way to do this is through a bold industrial policy," added Cloutier.

In 2023, R&D spending and economic activity generated by the Canadian aerospace industry remained lower than in 2018. The sector's average wage advantage relative to all Canadian workers has fallen by 40% since 2019. At the same time, global competition is intensifying, and many of Canada's competitors are implementing industrial policies.

Unifor's aerospace policy is the result of extensive research and consultation with Unifor members, employers, governments, training centers and academia. It is based on four key pillars and includes 27 recommendations, including support for R&D activities, adapting the workforce to new technologies, and strengthening the industrial and technological spin-off policy.

Unifor calls on all industry players and political decision-makers to mobilize for the rapid implementation of this new aerospace policy. Together, we can ensure a future where Canada's aerospace industry continues to excel on the world stage, while providing secure, well-paid jobs for workers.

