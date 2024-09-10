Unifor to rally for Best Theratronics workers as strike enters 19th week and owner refuses to bargain

KANATA, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor will hold a solidarity rally tomorrow, Sept. 11, at Best Theratronics, a nuclear facility in Kanata that manufactures medical equipment, as the union's frustration grows with the company owner's refusal to bargain a new collective agreement.

A group of people wearing red Unifor shirts holding flags. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"It's going to be 19 weeks since our members went on strike with no end in sight, but we aren't giving up – not by a long shot," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "In fact, our voices are only getting louder. Our union will continue to stand behind our members in solidarity and hold this employer accountable."

More than 40 members of Unifor Local 1541 went on strike May 1 after Best Theratronics owner and proclaimed billionaire Krishnan Suthanthiran offered workers a two-year contract with zero wage increases. Suthanthiran, who has been pegged as " Canada's worst boss ," sent an email rant on the Victoria Day long weekend, painting Canadian workers as entitled and lazy.

Suthanthiran sent additional emails to workers telling them "not to bite the hand that feeds them," threatening to move the unionized manufacturing work to the U.S. or India, and saying workers on the picket line "voluntarily quit." These communications led the Canada Industrial Relations Board to issue an interim order equiring Suthanthiran to cease all direct communications with striking workers.

Unifor has filed an Unfair Labour Practice against the company for bargaining in bad faith. A meeting regarding hearing dates is scheduled for October 3.

Despite Unifor's request to get back to the table, the company's lead negotiator, Kecia Podetz, stated in an email they would meet with the union but "we do not and will not have authority nor instructions to engage in any negotiations at such a meeting." The company then cancelled the meeting.

Read Unifor National President Lana Payne's message about the company's union busting tactics.

On May 10, members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada also went on strike at Best Theratronics.

Both unions continue to have ongoing safety concerns about the site. Recently Unifor members witnessed and documented improper transport of nuclear materials. In June, Unifor and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) alerted the Canadian Safety Nuclear Commission (CNSC) of their concerns of non-union, managers and scab labour working with live radioactive materials . In mid-August, the CNSC conducted a surprise inspection of the site. The results of the inspection have not been publicly released.

What: Rally to support Best Theratronics workers Who: Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi

Unifor Local 1541 members and supporters

PSAC Regional Executive Vice President, National Capital Region Ruth Lau-

MacDonald When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 12 p.m., Eastern Standard Time. Where: Best Theratronics, 413 March Rd., Kanata, Ont., K2K 0E4

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

