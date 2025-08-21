Lockout escalates as Titan Tool & Die moves raw materials to U.S.

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Titan Tool & Die has escalated its lockout of 25 workers by hauling the last remaining raw materials out of its Windsor plant. Union representatives witnessed the removal today and believe the materials are being moved to the United States.

Group of Titan Tool and Die workers (CNW Group/Unifor)

"This company is trying to pull a fast one on our members, our union and the entire Windsor community, hiding the betrayal of its workforce behind the smokescreen of a lockout," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "First, they emptied the plant, then they locked out our members, and now they're loading up the last of the raw material. Titan Tool & Die's owner knows if Canadians knew what they're up to, the outrage would be fierce."

The union alleges that the company continues to try and quietly shift production across the border to its American facility s to avoid the likely public and political backlash that would follow if it admitted to moving good union jobs to the U.S.

"What cuts the deepest is not the fact that Titan locked our members out, or the trucks removing the last of plant's raw materials, it's that Titan refuses to look our members in the eyes and admit what they're doing," said Local 195 President Emile Nabbout. "They've fed off the skill and loyalty of our members for decades, and now they think they can just suck this place dry and move on. Our members see through the lies, and we're not about to let this company drain the life out of Windsor on its way across the border."

Unifor continues to call on Titan Tool & Die to come clean about its plans for the future of the Windsor plant and immediately resume negotiations and bargain a fair deal for workers that secures jobs and production in Canada.

SOURCE Unifor

