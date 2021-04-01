Unifor supports Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern agreement for single-network rail agreement
Apr 01, 2021, 15:51 ET
TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor supports the proposed combination of Canadian Pacific (CP) with Kansas City Southern (KCS).
"This new North American single-line will drive growth not only in Canada, but across the continent," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "This powerful combination will be good for Unifor members in rail, and allows CP and KCS to fully utilize the USMCA to serve customers in all three countries."
Unifor represents 1,400 workers at CP in Canada, and 9,200 rail workers across the country.
According to CP and KCS, the combination:
- Creates a transcontinental USMCA rail network
- Drives single-line efficiencies
- Enhances competition
- Fosters economic growth across North America
- Supports environmental and sustainability goals
"The combined network's new single-line offerings will deliver dramatically expanded market reach for customers served by CP and KCS, provide new competitive transportation service options, and support North American economic growth. The transaction is also expected to create jobs across the combined network. Additionally, efficiency and service improvements are expected to achieve meaningful environmental benefits," said CP-KCS in the companies' joint media release.
For more information on the transaction, visit the Future for Freight website.
Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.
SOURCE Unifor
For further information: To arrange in person, phone or FaceTime interviews or for more information please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or 416-458-3307 (cell).
Share this article