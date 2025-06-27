Negotiations break down between Unifor and CN Tower ahead of Canada Day

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Contract talks between Unifor and the CN Tower, operated by the Canada Lands Company, have reached a standstill, raising the risk of a lockout or strike just ahead of the busy Canada Day holiday.

"We've hit an impasse and time is running out," said Shan Ramanathan, President of Unifor Local 4271. "Our members want a fair deal. We're ready to bargain, but the company needs to return to the table with a serious commitment to reaching an agreement."

Unifor Local 4271 represents approximately 250 full-time and part-time workers at the CN Tower, including hosts, wait staff, bartenders, the kitchen brigade including chefs, cooks, butchers, and others.

Key issues in the dispute include the lack of pension improvements for more than 15 years, the need for fair wage increases, scheduling concerns, enhanced benefits, and improved health and safety protections.

The deadline to avoid job action is 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 30, 2025. If no deal is reached, workers could be locked out or go on strike, disrupting operations at one of Canada's most iconic landmarks during the height of tourist season.

