TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members at DHL Express Canada have reached a tentative agreement after more than two weeks being locked out and on picket lines across the country.

Details of the agreement will not be disclosed until a ratification meeting is held, which will take place in the coming days.

Unifor and DHL reach tentative agreement. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor represents over 2,100 DHL Express Canada workers who as truck drivers, couriers, warehouse and clerical workers across Canada, at Locals 114 in British Columbia, 700 in Quebec, 755 in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 4005 in Nova Scotia, 4457 in Ontario and members in DHL Alberta.

