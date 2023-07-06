Unifor stands with ILWU in its fight for a fair contract

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor calls on the BC Maritime Employers' Association to bargain in good faith and negotiate a fair settlement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

"Unifor is very familiar with the underhanded tactics used by employers at the ports in Metro Vancouver," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Unifor members, including hundreds of container truckers at the ports, stand united with ILWU in its strike for a fair contract."

Unifor-Vancouver Container Truckers' Association is the largest truckers' union at the ports and has had it's own struggles with employer mismanagement and unrealistic demands.

"The only path to ending disruption at the port is for the employer to get back to the bargaining table," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

Container truckers represented by Unifor went on strike for nearly four weeks in 2014 to secure improved trip rates and stop illegal undercutting that was creating a grey market for drayage at the port.

