Unifor serves 72-hour strike notice to two container trucking companies

On November 21 truckers at the two companies voted overwhelmingly to strike if their employers refused the industry pattern agreement set earlier this year with Harbour Link Transportation. Key achievements include health, dental, and insurance benefits for all drivers along with increased payments for waiting time.

The two employers account for approximately 170 trucks, or 10% of the Port of Vancouver's container trucks. The shipping backlog at the port shows that business is booming and a modest increase in rates to those transporting goods out of the docks should not be controversial, says Unifor.

"For the sake of stability at Metro Vancouver's busy ports, I hope that the owners of Aheer and Prudential come to their senses," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Fairness across the sector is not too much to ask."

Aheer Transportation has one of the worst labour relations records at the port, twice garnering tens of thousands of dollars in fines from the Trucking Commissioner in June 2018 and September 2017 along with many labour board and arbitration rulings.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

https://www.unifor.org/

