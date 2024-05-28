Unifor serves 72-hour strike notice at Gibraltar copper mine

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 3018 will begin legal strike action against Taseko (TSX: TKO) at its Gibraltar Mine if a fair settlement cannot be reached before Friday, May 31 at midnight.

"With the rising cost of living it's crucial that our members at Gibraltar receive fair wages, strong safety protocols, and equitable treatment on the job," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Taseko owns and operates the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine. It is the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada and the largest employer in the Cariboo region. The current collective agreement expires on May 31.

Unifor's negotiators say that, despite several weeks of meetings, the company has failed to make meaningful proposals at the bargaining table.

"Unifor has negotiated in good faith to avoid work stoppage at Taseko's only functioning copper mine," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "We need Taseko to get serious about resolving basic issues if we're to avoid job action."

Members of Local 3018 have voted 98% in favour of a strike if a contract could not be achieved before the deadline. Unifor represents 550 workers at the copper mine north of Williams Lake in British Columbia.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).