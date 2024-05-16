Unifor secures significant gains for northern Ontario hospital workers

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a decisive round of bargaining with the Ontario Hospital Association, Unifor northern Ontario hospital workers have ratified a new collective tentative agreement.

"Today marks a significant victory for our hospital workers, who have continually fought for fair compensation and working conditions," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "This agreement not only enhances wages and benefits but also acknowledges the vital role they play in our health care system. It's a step forward in stabilizing the healthcare workforce and ensuring our members can continue to provide exceptional care to Ontarians."

Unifor, CUPE and SEIU united in a collaborative bargaining strategy during this round of bargaining. The new Unifor agreement mirrors a recent arbitration award for hospital workers represented by CUPE and SEIU which resulted in a 6% wage increase. This increase comprises a 3% raise each year.

"Our success at the bargaining table reinforces to the employer that health care unions are united front in advocating for the rights of workers across the province," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "Together, we are making strides towards a more equitable healthcare system where workers are valued and respected for their indispensable contributions."

In addition to the wage adjustments, Unifor members will benefit from improved health and dental benefits and significant enhancements to shift premiums. These improvements aim to recognize the crucial roles that hospital staff play in patient care and the operational demands of healthcare services.

The agreement also addresses pay for quarantine or isolation periods related to communicable illnesses, reflecting the ongoing commitment to the health and safety of healthcare workers amid public health challenges.

Unifor remains committed to working alongside all stakeholders to further enhance working conditions and advocate for the rights of healthcare workers across Ontario.

