TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling on the federal government to negotiate a long-term agreement for softwood lumber exports to the United States that will avoid the rollercoaster of duties and threatened tariffs currently causing chaos in a sector that relies on long-term planning.

"Tariffs are already causing damage to workers, communities and the industry. Forestry is a multi-generational industry that requires long-term planning, stability, and investment," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We need an urgent negotiated settlement with the United States that is fair and reasonable so that Canadian softwood producers and forestry workers can get back to producing the lumber and wood products that are needed."

The U.S. Department of Commerce's final decision on July 25 to raise anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber exporters, including from 7.66% to 20.56% for most companies, will be in addition to a final decision expected on August 8 on countervailing duties.

"U.S. softwood producers can only cover about 70% of demand in that country, and Canadian softwood makes up around 25% of the remaining supply—they need our lumber," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "Along with punishing Canadian softwood producers and forestry workers, these unfair and unjust duties are making housing more expensive for American homeowners."

Unifor has been actively calling for a large-scale Team Canada approach to support the forestry sector across Canada and in each of its regions, including through a recent letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In March 2025, the White House announced a Section 232 investigation to determine the effects on national security of imports of timber, lumber and their derivative products. Depending on the findings of that investigation, Canada could see tariffs on these products starting in November. These potential tariffs would be on top of the already unacceptable softwood duties.

Read Unifor's recommendation to support forestry with an affordable home strategy

The union has committed to defending and protecting forestry jobs through whatever means necessary. In a statement from the Unifor Forestry Council, the union vowed to "continue working with federal, provincial and municipal governments to develop economic protection and financial assistance plans, trade diversification strategies, mitigate job losses and enhance income security provisions for all workers."

For more information on the union's work to Fight for Forestry Jobs, visit unifor.org/forestry.

Unifor represents 24,000 forestry workers across 10 provinces who work in sawmills, pulp and paper plants and in wood products manufacturing. The industry remains an integral economic driver, particularly in rural areas across Canada.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

