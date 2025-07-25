CORNER BROOK, NL, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is encouraged by Kruger Inc.'s announcement that it plans to invest up to $700 million in its Corner Brook, N.L. mill to modernize the facility.

Unifor encouraged by Kruger Inc. investment in Corner Brook, N.L. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Unifor has long been pushing for forestry corporations to invest in facilities to adapt to changing markets, modernize older operations and increase our capacity to deliver more made-in-Canada pulp and paper products," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We welcome the needed Kruger Inc. investment in Corner Brook and support improvements that protect good forestry jobs and that maintain and improve working conditions for Unifor members."

Unifor has been lobbying for a strategic approach to leveraging Canada's forestry resources through the federal government's plan to build more housing

"This is good news for members of the six Unifor locals at the Kruger mill in Corner Brook," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murrray. "We need to know more about the company's plans, but we are optimistic that these investments could support the future of the mill, protecting jobs for the next generation of workers."

The recent duty increases and tariff threats from the United States have created a polycrisis in Canada's forestry sector, requiring all levels of government to develop economic protection and financial assistance plans, trade diversification strategies, mitigate job losses and enhance income security provisions for all workers.

Learn more about Unifor's Fight for Forestry Jobs Campaign at unifor.org/forestry.

Unifor represents nearly 250 workers at Kruger Inc. in Corner Brook at Locals 64, 242, 96, 57N , 60N and Deer Lake Power Local 495.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative, Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] or 902-717-7491