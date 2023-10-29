TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) during mediated negotiations on behalf of Ontario and Quebec members engaged in strike action since October 22, 2023.

Unifor St. Lawrence Seaway Bargaining Committee (CNW Group/Unifor)

"For the first time in 55 years seaway workers took the very hard decision to go on strike. They did so to fight for a more respectful workplace and for an agreement that reflects today's economic times," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "They have shown that the best deal is reached at the bargaining table, and I congratulate the committee on their outstanding work on behalf of their members."

The tentative agreement covers Unifor members at Locals 4211, 4212 and 4323 in Ontario and Locals 4319 and 4320 in Quebec, who work in the supervisory and engineering group and the maintenance, operations, and clerical group.

"I am so proud of the unity of our members along the Seaway as they joined together to secure better wages and working conditions for all," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director.

Details of the tentative agreement will first be shared with members and will be made public once an agreement is ratified. A vote will be scheduled in the coming days.

