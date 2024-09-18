Unifor reaches tentative agreement with General Motors for CAMI workers

INGERSOLL, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor has reached a tentative collective agreement with General Motors that covers more than 1,300 members at the company's CAMI Assembly and Battery Assembly facilities in Ingersoll, Ontario.

"Congratulations to our bargaining committee for their incredible work at the bargaining table. Every member of our team was instrumental in fighting for and winning this tentative agreement on behalf of all Unifor Local 88 members at CAMI," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor CAMI Bargaining Committee (CNW Group/Unifor)

Details of the tentative agreement will be released to union members first at a ratification meeting scheduled to take place Sunday September 22, 2024.

"We had very clear goals heading into bargaining set by our members and I believe that we have reached a tentative agreement that reflects those goals. I want to thank our members for their support and solidarity throughout bargaining and our entire negotiating team for working around the clock to secure a contract that we can be proud of," said Unifor Local 88 Plant Chair Mike Van Boekel.

More than 1,100 union members work at the CAMI Assembly plant and currently build the Chevrolet BrightDrop EV 600 and EV 400. Approximately 200 union members work at the GM Battery Assembly facility to assemble Ultium battery modules.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

