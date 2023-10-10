Unifor reaches tentative agreement with General Motors

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor and General Motors have reached a tentative agreement following strike action at Oshawa Assembly Plant, St. Catharines Powertrain Plant and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

"When faced with the shutdown of these key facilities General Motors had no choice but to get serious at the table and agree to the pattern," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The solidarity of our members has led to a comprehensive tentative agreement that follows the pattern set at Ford Motor Company to the letter, including all items that company had initial fought us on such as pensions, retiree income supports and converting full-time temporary workers into permanent employees over the life of the agreement."

The new tentative agreement covers almost 4,300 autoworkers at Unifor locals 222, 199 and 636.

Strike actions are on hold to allow the membership to vote on the tentative agreement.

"All members will benefit now that the pattern is in place at GM, whether they're temporary workers, new hires, or already at the top of the pay scale," said Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Chair Jason Gale. "This agreement delivers the kind of historic pay increases our members need and significant pension improvements that will protect their living standards in retirement."

The tentative agreement with General Motors follows the pattern agreement Unifor reached with Ford Motor Company last month. Details of the agreement, including local and facility-specific information will be made available to members prior to ratification votes.

Highlights of the pattern agreement include:

Base hourly wage increases of nearly 20% for production and 25% for Skilled Trades over the lifetime of agreement.





By the end of the three-year agreement, a top-rate production assembler will be paid $44.52 per hour, in addition to a forecasted $1.61 cost of living allowance (a total of $46.13 ); a journeyperson skilled trades worker will be paid $55.97 per hour, in addition to a forecasted $1.61 cost of living allowance (a total of $57.58 ).





per hour, in addition to a forecasted cost of living allowance (a total of ); a journeyperson skilled trades worker will be paid per hour, in addition to a forecasted cost of living allowance (a total of ). General wage increases in each year of the agreement with 10% in year one, 2% in year two and 3% in year three.





Reactivation of the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in December 2024 .





. Wage progression reduced from 8 to 4 years.





Start rate for Temporary Part Time and production workers increasing from $24.26 to $29.67 /hr., further increasing to $30.26 within 12 months, and $31.16 by the end of the agreement.





to /hr., further increasing to within 12 months, and by the end of the agreement. The conversion of all full-time temporary workers, with at least one year of seniority at ratification, to permanent status.





At Oshawa Assembly, the company has agreed to eliminate the use of the full-time temporary classification by August 1, 2026 .





. $10,000 Productivity and Quality bonus for full-time employees (including current temporary full-time) as well as $4,000 for Temporary Part Time.





Productivity and Quality bonus for full-time employees (including current temporary full-time) as well as for Temporary Part Time. Improvements to all pension plans.





Mandatory company contributions to the DC plan increase from 4% to 7%.





Defined Contribution plan members will transition to a new Defined Benefits style pension for current plan members and all new hires on January 1, 2025 .





. New quarterly payment unique to Canadian retirees, called the Universal Health Care Allowance. These quarterly payments will continue in each year of the 3-year agreement.





Two new additional paid holidays: Family Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

