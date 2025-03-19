Unifor ratifies new contract at Manitoba Hydro

WINNIPEG, MB, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Wage increases and changes to scheduling to improve work-life balance are key features of a new contract ratified on March 18, 2025 by members of Unifor Local 681 employed at Manitoba Hydro.

"This agreement delivers real gains that recognize gas workers' important and skilled work keeping Manitobans safe and warm," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "A strong mandate from the membership was critical to achieving success."

Local 681 members voted 90% in favour of strike action on February 3 after bargaining reached an impasse.

Over the term of the three-year contract wages will increase up to 14.5% when factoring in a Skilled Trades adjustment. Other contract highlights include a signing bonus of up to $1,800 and improved overtime pay. For the first time, the collective agreement will also begin with a formal territorial acknowledgement, reinforcing the union's commitment to reconciliation.

"Bargaining tough has ensured Manitoba Hydro gas workers receive the respect, wages, and working conditions they deserve," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

Local 681 represents 225 front-line gas workers at Manitoba Hydro.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

