Unifor raises alarm over sale of B.C. refinery to U.S. firm amid energy security concerns

BURNABY, BC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is raising serious concerns about the sale of one of British Columbia's last remaining oil refineries to American energy giant Sunoco. The refinery is part of a larger list of assets across Canada being sold from Parkland to Sunoco.

"This is not the time to hand over control of critical energy infrastructure to a foreign multinational, especially in the middle of a trade war," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Unifor is sounding the alarm because energy security is national security, and we cannot afford to gamble with it."

The Burnaby refinery, which employs approximately 150 workers represented by Unifor Local 601, is a vital piece of B.C.'s energy supply chain. Unifor is calling on federal and provincial regulators to ensure binding commitments are in place to protect jobs and preserve the refinery's operations as a strategic asset. Nearly one-third of the region's domestically supplied gasoline and jet fuel comes from the refinery.

"The refinery is essential for the region's fuel supply and provides good union jobs," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "British Columbians deserve solid, enforceable commitments that this refinery will be sustained through continued investment."

Parkland's proposed sale comes at a time when Canada's economy is under increasing strain from America's trade war. For Canada to secure refining capacity and reduce dependence on foreign-controlled infrastructure, Unifor is urging the federal and B.C. governments to review the sale and to secure binding commitments from foreign buyers of critical assets.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).