Unifor Northern Hospital Group arbitration award a positive step for health care workers

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor, representing the dedicated health care workers of the Northern Hospital Group, welcomes arbitration award as a positive step forward for health care workers in Ontario.

"This arbitration award addresses some critical issues facing health care workers in northern Ontario," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "While we welcome the award, we know there is a lot of work to do to resolve the pressing and long-standing needs of our health care workers across the province. "The arbitration award, announced on September 5, 2023, addresses several key components that are pivotal to the well-being of health care workers within the Northern Hospital Group.

One of the core aspects of this award focuses on enhancing safety and security in healthcare workplaces. Unifor recognizes the paramount importance of providing a safe and secure environment for our members.

"These newly introduced articles aim to address the real and pressing concerns related to workplace violence and infectious diseases," said Samia Hashi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director. "This change acknowledges the dedication and resilience of health care workers who put themselves on the frontlines daily, ensuring that they can perform their duties without unnecessary risks to their safety."

While the award does not directly address the Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) adjustment, Unifor successfully negotiated increases at the local level, which will come into effect as of the date of this award. These adjustments, varying in amounts, reflect our commitment to securing equitable outcomes for our members.

As the agreement takes immediate effect health care workers within the Northern Hospital Group anticipate a more promising future, marked by equitable compensation and a revitalized appreciation for their invaluable contributions.

