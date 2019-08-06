Unifor National President in Halifax to present study of impact on NS economy if Northern Pulp closes

HALIFAX, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor National President Jerry Dias will be in Halifax on August 7 to present a Gardner Pinfold Consulting study on the wide-ranging economic impact on people and communities if the Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie, N.S. closes.

"We all know Boat Harbour must close. Our job now is to find a way forward that accomplishes that and supports not just the 230 Unifor jobs at Northern Pulp, but the 2,700 full-time jobs in Nova Scotia that rely on that mill, and that holds the company to its environmental commitments," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The reality is, good-paying jobs in rural Nova Scotia aren't easy to come by and this study outlines just how much the province and many Nova Scotia communities stand to lose if we let the mill close."

WHEN: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m.



WHERE: Unifor Halifax Office, 63 Otter Lake Court, Bayer's Lake, 1st Floor



WHO: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President;

Scott Doherty, Unifor Executive Assistant to the President and forest

sector expert;

Bob Fraser, Gardner Pinfold Consulting.

The news conference will also be streamed on Facebook Live on Unifor Canada's page.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 23,000 in the forestry sector. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

