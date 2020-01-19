Unifor members set to strike at GRT

KITCHENER, ON, Jan. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4304 members working at Grand River Transit are preparing to begin strike action after rejecting the tentative agreement negotiated with the transit service last week.

"The membership has made a very strong statement today that GRT must do better at the bargaining table," said Local 4304 Local President Tim Jewell.

The rejection of the collective agreement now puts the bargaining unit in a legal strike position. The strike will commence officially as of Tuesday morning. Buses will continue to run until the end of normal service on Monday.

Negotiations concluded on January 13 with a tentative agreement reached shortly before the old collective agreement was set to expire at midnight. That agreement was turned down by Local 4304 members at GRT at ratifications votes held today.

Local 4304, which represents drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and dispatchers at GRT, will work quickly to set up bargaining dates with the employer to work through the remaining issues. No details of the tentative agreement will be released.

