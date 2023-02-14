Unifor members ratify new contract with Mosaic

ESTERHAZY, SK, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Wage increases form the cornerstone of a new collective agreement ratified February 13, 2023 between Unifor Local 892 and Mosaic Potash Esterhazy Limited.

"Unifor members working at Mosaic stood united in their demands for a fair contract," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "They can be very proud of what they accomplished."

The four-year contract contains 11.5% wage increases over the term. The collective agreement also includes an eight-week maternity leave top-up, increases to the employer's contribution to pension plans, and paid domestic violence leave. Going forward the unit will have three employer-sponsored Women's Advocate positions.

"There are lasting, structural changes in this agreement that will benefit workers at Mosaic well into the future," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Congratulations to the bargaining committee for their work."

Local 892 represents 750 workers at the potash mine.

