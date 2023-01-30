Unifor members ratify new agreement with PepsiCo

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 1410 members were successful in winning unionization for the part-time merchandisers in a new four-year collective agreement ratified on Jan. 28, 2023.

"Organizing new members is a key priority for many Unifor locals," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Local 1410 should be very proud of the work they've done to secure an excellent agreement and expand the bargaining unit. Congratulations to them and welcome to our new members."

The new contract includes wage increases, new retirement benefits, and sick leave enhancements. For the first time since unionizing two decades ago, nearly 30 part-time merchandisers will be part of the collective agreement.

"In workplaces across the county, there are many opportunities to grow our union," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "We welcome new members at Local 1410. They have joined a powerful and principled union."

In addition to the Calgary bottling facility, Unifor represents Pepsi workers in Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, New Glasgow, Sydney, and Alex Coulombe (Pepsi) in Quebec. Unifor also has multiple Coca Cola units in Alberta and Ontario. Unifor represents approximately 9,900 workers in the food and beverage industry.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

