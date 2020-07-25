Unifor members ratify major gains at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 4275 overwhelmingly ratified a three-year contract that offers greater job protection during uncertain times in the hospitality industry.

"Unifor is a union for hospitality workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The protections brokered in this collective agreement give greater income security to workers that have been so deeply affected by the pandemic."

The new agreement increases the temporary recall period from 12 months to 18 months. This extension provides certainly for jobs during a time where other hotels are refusing to extend these provisions. Economic gains in the contract include wage increases of more than two per cent as well as stronger retirement incentives.

"Unifor members in the hospitality sector enjoy a path to economic stability and retirement security," said Kevin Quinn, Local 4275 president. "I'm proud to represent workers who are driving up the standard for hotel workers across the province."

